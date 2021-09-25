Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 41 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | Twitter/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 5, Week 5

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 5 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 28, which makes is Wednesday September 29 in the UK and Australia. The event features MMA prospects facing off inside the Octagon in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.

The headline-bout pits undefeated Lukasz Sudolski (8-0) and Igor Poterya (18-2) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Manuel Gaxhja (7-0) takes on fellow-unbeaten lightweight Chris Duncan (7-0), and Caio Borralho (8-1) faces off Aaron Jeffery (10-2) at middleweight. Also on the card a pair of undefeated 155-pound fighters, as Lucas Almeida (12-0) goes up against Daniel Zellhuber (11-0), and a heavyweight battle between Rizvan Kuniev (9-2-1) and Edivan Santos (12-2).

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport in the UK at 1 am BST, and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 41 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 41 fight card looks as the following:

  • Lukasz Sudolski vs. Igor Poterya
  • Manuel Gaxhja vs. Chris Duncan
  • Caio Borralho vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Rizvan Kuniev vs. Edivan Santos
