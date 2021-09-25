Live stream UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega Watch Along

UFC 266 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. In addition, Nick Diaz is back in action facing off Robbie Lawler in the rematch.

UFC 266 Watch Along with former UFC middleweight champion Robbert Whittaker, inaugural UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, and content creator Colton Visser, commonly known as “TSM_Viss”, starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK, and 11 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and Kayo in Australia.

