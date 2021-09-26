Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk squared off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday September 25, which made it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The contest featured unified heavyweight champion defending his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 117-112, another judge had it 116-112, and the third judge gave it 115-113, all in favor of Usyk, who ultimately claimed the win by unanimous decision.

Oleksandr Usyk lifts unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to become a new heavyweight champion. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 19-0, 13 KOs.

Two-time heavyweight champion and now former titleholder Anthony Joshua drops to 24-2, 22 KOs.

The outcome likely puts an end to a highly anticipated showdown between current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Check out Joshua vs Usyk full fight video highlights below.

Joshua vs Usyk full fight video highlights

It’s time.

The Stage Is Set ??#JoshuaUsyk Up Next ? pic.twitter.com/FdB2Hwh7Tk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

“Let’s get ready to rumble”

Oleksandr Usyk walkout.

OLEKSANDR USYK IS HERE TO CONQUER A NEW FRONTIER ??? pic.twitter.com/XtYInGM5hB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Anthony Joshua ringwalk.

A country on his shoulders, Anthony Joshua is here to deliver ??? pic.twitter.com/dTg7aOo7Sz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Big left from Usyk.

End of Round 1.

Round 10.

Joshua & Usyk are putting on a show ?#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/0pknYVgvBX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Two more rounds to go.

Full house.

Absolutely incredible scenes from London for #JoshuaUsyk ?? pic.twitter.com/8DyB9M4onI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

One more rounds.

The 12th & Final Round ?



What a fight #JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/qDBcepHotC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Few seconds until the bell.

Scorecards.

From one Champ to another ???



Vitali x Oleksandr ?#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/kFpLVfoBcc — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 25, 2021

Anthony Joshua post-fight backstage.

Oleksandr Usyk post-fight backstage.

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk results.