Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega full fight video highlights

UFC 266 Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega
Alexander Volkanovski throws big right in his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

Volkanovski retains title in UFC 266 main event

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega squared off in the main event of UFC 266 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 25, which made it Sunday, September 26 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured featherweight champion putting his 145-pound title on the line against No.2-ranked contender in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. Volkanovski put on a dominant performance dominating Ortega throughout the fight to ultimately secure the win by unanimous decision. One judge scored the bout 49–46, while to others gave 50–45 all in favor of defending champion.

With the win Alexander Volkanovski makes the second successful defense of his belt and updates his record to 23-2. Brian Ortega drops to 15-2, 1 NC and fails the second attempt to claim UFC gold.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega full fight video highlights below.

Volkanovski vs Ortega full fight video highlights

Brian Ortega walkout.

Alexander Volkanovski ringwalk.

Touch gloves.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Brian Ortega post-fight interview.

Alexander Volkanovski post-fight interview.

