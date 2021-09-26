Search
UFC 266: Chris Daukaus celebrates birthday with KO of Shamil Abdurakhimov (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 266 Chris Daukaus dominates Shamil Abdurakhimov
UFC 266: Chris Daukaus dominates Shamil Abdurakhimov | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Chris Daukaus came out on top when he faced and stopped Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on September 25 (Sept 26 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight bout ended in the second round, when Daukaus tagged and dropped Abdurakhimov with big right, and continued dominated with elbows and punches on the ground.

The bout officially ended at 1 minute and 23 seconds. In addition to earning his fifth straight victory, Chris Daukaus, who today turned 32, updates his record to 12-3. Shamil Abdurakhimov drops to 20-6 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

Check out the video of finish below.

Daukaus dominates and stops Abdurakhimov at UFC 266

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 266 results.

