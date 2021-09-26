Search
UFC 266 results: Jalin Turner submits Uros Medic (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 266 Jalin Turner submits Uros Medic
UFC 266: Jalin Turner submits Uros Medic | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Jalin Turner secured the second win by submission in a row and the third straight victory when he faced Uros Medic at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25 (Sept 26 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout rounded up the early preliminary portion of the card.

The contest officially ended at 4 minutes and 1 second into the first round, after Turner (11-5) applied a rear-naked choke to claim the win against Medic (7-1), who suffered the first defeat in his career. Check out the video of finish below.

Turner chokes Medic out

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 266 results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

