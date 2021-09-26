UFC 266 video: Jonathan Pearce chokes out Omar Morales

Jonathan Pearce (11-4) secured his second straight victory as he submitted Omar Morales (11-2) at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which made it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 31 seconds after Pearce climbed Morales and applied a rear-naked choke. After the latter collapsed the referee called it a day.

Check out the video of submission below.

In the UFC 266 main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz returns against Robbie Lawler.

MMA fans can watch UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

