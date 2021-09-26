Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Search
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
UFC

Video: Matthew Semelsberger KO’s Martin Sano in 15 seconds at UFC 266

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 266 Matthew Semelsberger knocks out Martin Sano Jr
UFC 266: Matthew Semelsberger knocks out Martin Sano Jr | Twitter/UFC

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Matthew Semelsberger (9-3) rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout, securing the win by knockout in the first round against Martin Sano Jr (4-3) at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25 (Sept 26 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout ended in 15 seconds after Semelsberger dropped Sano with straight right and finished the task with a hammer fist.

Advertisements

Watch the video of knockout below.

Semelsberger knocks out Sano

On the top of UFC 266 fight card Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz takes on Robbie Lawler in the rematch.

UFC 266 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 266 results and updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097