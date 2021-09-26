Video: Matthew Semelsberger KO’s Martin Sano in 15 seconds at UFC 266

Matthew Semelsberger (9-3) rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout, securing the win by knockout in the first round against Martin Sano Jr (4-3) at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25 (Sept 26 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout ended in 15 seconds after Semelsberger dropped Sano with straight right and finished the task with a hammer fist.

Advertisements

Watch the video of knockout below.

Semelsberger knocks out Sano

On the top of UFC 266 fight card Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz takes on Robbie Lawler in the rematch.

UFC 266 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 266 results and updates.