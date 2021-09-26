UFC 266 results, time, live stream, Volkanovski vs Ortega, main event, full fight card

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features thirteen bouts with the two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Alexander Volkanovski (22-2) makes the second defense of his 145-pound title against No.2-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) makes the sixth defense of her flyweight title against No.3-ranked contender Lauren Murphy (15-4).

Also on the main card Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) making his return to action facing off Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) in the rematch at middleweight. In addition, Curtis Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC) takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) at heavyweight, and former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (21-9) meets Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1) at flyweight. UFC 266 full fight card can be found below.

UFC 266 live stream, start time, how to watch, US, Australia, UK

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN on Kayo begins at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega on BT Sport 1, starting at 3 am BST. The preliminary card live stream is on BT Sport Monthly Pass at 1 am BST, following the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass at 11 pm BST.

Get UFC 266 results and stay tuned with live blog below.

UFC 266 results

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic by sumission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:01)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano Jr. by KO (R1 at 0:15) | Watch knockout

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:31) | Watch submission

UFC 266 live blog

The first fight on the preliminary card is the women’s MMA battle between Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos. The pair squares off in a three-rounder at flyweight.

The early prelims are in the books, as Jalin Turner submits Uros Medic.

Rounding up the early preliminary card Uros Medic takes on Jalin Turner at lightweight.

The third fight on the night goes the distance, as Nick Maximov defeats Cody Brundage by unanimous decision. Both fighters made the UFC debut. Maximov remains unbeaten with 7-0. Brundage, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Karl Roberson, drops to 6-2.

15 seconds knockout. Matthew Semelsberger floors Martin Sano Jr.

Up next is a welterweight bout between Matthew Semelsberger and Martin Sano Jr.

The first fight is in the books. Jonathan Pearce submits Omar Morales in the second round to remain undefeated.

See below what happened.

UFC 266 kicks off in one hour with a featherweight battle between Jonathan Pearce (10-4) and Omar Morales (11-1).

And here is the UFC 266: Watch Along free live stream with former UFC middleweight champion Robbert Whittaker, inaugural UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, and content creator Colton Vissee aka “TSM_Viss”.

The start time is one hour prior to the main card.

In case you missed it – this was the final UFC 266 faceoff held at ceremonial weigh-ins a day before the showdown.

Check it out below.

UFC 266 fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view, following eight preliminary bouts.

Check out the full lineup below.

UFC 266 fight card

The full UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary card

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Early Preliminary card

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Nick Maximov vs. Cody Brundage

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales