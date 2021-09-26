Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Lauren Murphy to retain title at UFC 266 (video)

Valentina Shevchenko made the sixth successful defense of her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy when the pair squared off in the UFC 266 co-main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which made it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia. “The Bullet” traditionally put on a technical, explosive and dominant show to stop former Invicta FC bantamweight champion in Round 4.
The bout officially ended at 4 minutes into the fourth round, with Shevchenko taking the win by TKO with punches and elbows.
With the win Valentina Shevchenko retains her belt and scores the eighth straight victory. She also updates her record to 22-3.
Lauren Murphy drops to 15-5. The defeat snaps her five-fight win streak.
