UFC Vegas 38 fight card, Santos vs Walker

UFC Vegas 38 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 2, which makes it Sunday September 3 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 38 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9) is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats suffered in his previous bouts. This includes his encounter with Aleksandar Rakic when he dropped a unanimous decision in March, the defeat via third-round submission against Glover Teixeira last November, and a failed attempt to claim UFC gold against then champion Jon Jones, who retained the belt by split decision in July 2019. Santos’ most recent win goes back to February 2019 when he stopped current 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz in the third round.

Johnny Walker (18-5) was last in action in September 2020 when he KO’d Ryan Spann in the first round. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Nikita Krylov and was stopped by Corey Anderson in Round 1.

UFC Vegas 38 co-main event is set to feature a middleweight battle between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus.

Holland (21-7) lost two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Prior to that he knocked out Ronaldo Souza in the first round to tie UFC record for most wins in a calendar year (5), as well as secure Performance of the Night bonus.

Daukaus (10-2) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Phil Hawes. Before that he similarly defeated Dustin Stoltzfus.

The finalized UFC Vegas 38 fight card is yet to be officially released by the promotion (as of writing). The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Vegas 38 fight card

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden

Preliminary Card

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill

Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo

Sean Soriano vs. Fernando Padilla

Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger