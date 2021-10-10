Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder squared off in the trilogy fight live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 9, which made it Sunday October 10 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion up against former titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

Fury and Wilder first fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018. The rematch held in February 2020 saw “The Gypsy King” coming out on top, as he dominated and stopped “The Bronze Bomber” in Round 7.

Their third neither went a full distance. In the third round Fury sent Wilder to the canvas. In Round 4 Wilder dropped Fury twice. In Round 10 Wilder received an eight-count after Fury dropped him with another big right. The lights went off in Round 11 when Fury continued domination to ultimately stopped Wilder to claim the win. The bout officially ended at 1 minute and 10 seconds into the eleventh round.

With the win Tyson Fury makes the first successful defense of his WBC heavyweight title, as well as retains lineal heavyweight championship. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 31-0-1, 22 KOs.

Deontay Wilder drops to 42-2-1, 21 KOs and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights up top and below.

Fury vs Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

The atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the main event.

“The Bronze Bomber” makes his ringwalk.

Here comes “The Gypsy King”.

Ring hand from Wilder in Round 2, Fury pays back.

Wilder goes down in Round 3, as Fury lands big right.

In Round 4 Wilder pays back.

Fury goes down again in Round 4.

Fury goes down again in Round 4.

Fury delivers big right in Round 7.

Fury delivers big right in Round 7.

One-two from Fury in Round 8.

Fury drops Wilder in Round 10.

Fury knocks out Wilder in Round 11.

Post-fight.

Post-fight.

