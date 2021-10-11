Bellator 268 fight card, time, location, tickets, live stream, Nemkov vs Anglickas

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16. MMA event features a series of bouts with a pair of Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semi-finals headlining the show.

On the top of the card current 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) faces No. 5-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-1). The championship bout follows the contest between reigning heavyweight champion and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Ryan Bader and No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5).

Also on the card former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Benson Henderson (28-10) goes up against former 155-pound Bellator MMA champion Brent Primus (10-2). In addition, Henry Corrales (18-6) meets Vladyslav Parubchenko(16-2) at featherweight.

Bellator 268 tickets

Bellator 268 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 16 are on sale. The location is Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas, date, time, live stream

MMA fans can watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, October 16. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, as well as on Pluto TV. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Bellator 268 fight card

The full Bellator 268 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Preliminary card

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson

Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash

Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee

Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard

Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field

Raymond Pina vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Raphael Montini vs. Jaylon Bates

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis

Amateur bout

Collette Santiago vs. Maria Henderson