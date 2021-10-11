Advertisements

In an incredible back-and-forth that included five knockdowns and countless exchanges, Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title and lineal crown with an eleventh-round TKO win over former long-time champion Deontay Wilder in an ESPN+/FOX Sports pay-per-view live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday October 9, which made it Sunday October 10 in the UK and Australia.

Deontay Wilder | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

The UK’s Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored three knockdowns in all, the final two in the eleventh frame, sending the raucous crowd of 15,820 into a frenzy.

‘When the chips are down, I will always deliver’

“Like the great John Wayne said, iron and steel, baby,” Fury said. “I give God the glory for the victory. [Wilder] is a tough man. He took some big shots tonight. And I want to say that if it wasn’t for SugarHill, America and Detroit’s own, I wouldn’t have gotten through that fight tonight. He said, ‘get your jab working, big guy, and throw that right hand down the middle. That’s how the big dogs do it.'”

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Advertisements

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough,” said Wilder afterwards. “I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Fury got off to a hot start in the first round, landing quick one-two’s while Wilder worked the jab to the body. A hard right toward the end of the round punctuated it for Fury, as did another in the second.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

The action heated up in the third when a big Fury right sent Wilder tumbling to the canvas. The game slugger from Tuscaloosa, Alabama rose to his feet, surviving the follow-up until the bell rang moments later.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Advertisements

With Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) on unsteady legs in the fourth, Fury pounced, looking to finish him off. But just when it appeared that the fight was about to end, the “Bronze Bomber” uncorked a perfect short right followed by another, driving Fury to the mat.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Fury made it to his feet but was down again moments later when another Wilder flurry floored him. The bell rang seconds after he got up.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Wilder started strong in the fifth, blasting Fury with more rights. The “Gypsy King” maintained his composure, digging to the body in close quarters.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Advertisements

The inside work slowly wore Wilder down. He was dropped again in the tenth from another Fury right and then a third and final time in the eleventh via a crunching right cross. Referee Russell Mora mercifully rescued the brave warrior, ending the fight at 1:10 of the round.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

“It was a great fight tonight, as good as any trilogy in history,” said Fury. “October 9, 2021, will go down in history, I hope. I always said I was the best in the world and he was the second-best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I will always deliver.”

Tyson Fury retains WBC heavyweight title and lineal crown | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Get the full Fury vs Wilder 3 results and updates.