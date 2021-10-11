Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Two-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete puts his WBO featherweight title on the line when he faces Joet Gonzalez live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday October 15, which makes it Saturday October 16 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in a twelve-round world championship bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In the co-main event Giovani Santillan battles it out against Angel Ruiz. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

Among the bouts featured on Navarrete vs Gonzalez undercard, Henry Lebron goes up against Manuel Rey Rojas in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, Javier Martinez takes on Darryl Jones in a six-rounder at middleweight, and Lindolfo Delgado meets Juan Garcia Mendez in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez tickets

Navarrete vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA on Friday, October 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Navarrete vs Gonzalez live stream

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, October 15. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez UK date and time is Saturday, October 16 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Sky Sports.

In Australia Navarrete vs Gonzalez airs live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, October 16. The time is 1 pm AEDT.

The respective international start time on FITE TV can be found on the event broadcast page.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez fight card

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Ruiz

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Manuel Rey Rojas

Javier Martinez vs. Darryl Jones

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Juan Garcia Mendez

Delmonte Randle vs. Antonio Mireles

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrick Wojcicki