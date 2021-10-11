Stream Navarrete vs Gonzalez live on FITE TV
Boxing

Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin tickets, how to watch, start time, undercard

Newswire
Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin
Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin

Garcia vs Martin live from Fresno

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) makes his ring return against European champion Sandor Martin (38-2 13 KOs) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday, October 16. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 17. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds 145-pound catchweight bout, headlining Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-feature Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KOs). Among other Garcia vs Martin undercard bouts, Jesse Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs) takes on Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1, 15 KOs), Marc Castro (3-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Angel Luna (14-7-1, 7 KOs), and Brock Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) battles it out against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (13-4-2, 6 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

Garcia vs Martin tickets

Tickets for Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday, October 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Garcia vs Martin live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 16. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Garcia vs Martin UK date and time is Sunday, October 17 at 12:30 am BST. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, October 17 at 10:30 am AEDT.

Garcia vs Martin fight card

The full Garcia vs Martin fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin
  • Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna
  • Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title
  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos
  • Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

  • Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu
  • Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne
  • Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos
