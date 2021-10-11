UFC Vegas 40 fight card, Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Vegas 40 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia. The main event is the women’s MMA bout between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at featherweight.

Aspen Ladd (9-1) was last in action back in December 2019, when he stopped Yana Kunitskaya in the third round with punches. Earlier the same year she suffered the first career defeat via first-round TKO against Germaine de Randamie.

Norma Dumont (6-1) is riding the two-win streak. In her previous bout in May she took a split decision against Felicia Spencer. Last November she secured a unanimous decision against Ashlee Evans-Smith.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 40 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a three-round heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe. Former UFC heavyweight champion Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Chase Sherman. Felipe (11-1) scored three straight victories, which includes a pair of split decisions against Jake Collier and Justin Tafa, and a UD against Yorgan de Castro.

The full UFC Vegas 40 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 40 fight card

Main Card

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright

Preliminary card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sijara Eubanks vs. Luana Carolina

Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi