Brock Jarvis faces Alejandro Frias Rodriguez on Garcia vs Martin undercard

Undefeated Australian Brock Jarvis makes his US debut against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez of Mexico on Saturday October 16. The contest is featured on Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin fight card taking place at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA.

Advertisements

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 17. Boxing fans can watch the main card, including Brock Jarvis vs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez matchup, live stream on DAZN.

Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) was last in action in April when he stopped Nort Beauchamp in the sixth round. Prior to that he knocked out Mark Schleibs in Round 5 and secured a unanimous decision against Ernesto Saulong.

Rodriguez (13-4-2, 6 KOs) last fought in June when he earned a unanimous decision against Flavio Hernandez Valverde. Before that he fought to a split draw with Manuel Jaimes and took a split decision against Martin Eligio.

In the co-main event Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez (24-3-1 14 KOs).

Get the full Garcia vs Martin fight card.