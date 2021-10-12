Mikey Garcia: I was interested in fighting Manny Pacquiao and Regis Prograis

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia believes Sandor Martin stands in his way of world title action in 2022. The pair squares off at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other boxing around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) makes a welcome return to action in a catchweight clash at 145lbs with Martin. The Californian looks to land an eye-catching win to use as a springboard for mega-fights in 2022.

Garcia steps through the ropes at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies for the first time in 596 days since he fought Jessie Vargas in Frisco, Texas in February 2020.

Mikey Garcia: Sandor knows a win on Saturday would catapult his name into the mix for the fights that I want

Martin (38-2 13 KOs) has been active over the pandemic, successfully defending his European super lightweight title with a wide decision win over Kay Prospere in Barcelona in April. He previously shut out Nestor Maradiaga over eight in Milan in December. The southpaw Spaniard will be looking to land a career-best win and catapult himself into contention for the fights that Garcia craves.

In his time out of the ring Garcia was linked with fights with now-retired modern great Manny Pacquiao and former 140lb champion Regis Prograis. Neither fight came to fruition but Garcia knows that getting back into the ring and looking at his best will see him prove that he’s a ‘force to be reckoned with’ and will land him a stellar fight next.

Advertisements

“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” said Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state but I haven’t fought much here.”

“I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again. This is another step in that direction.”

“I was interested in Manny and Regis, but we weren’t able to get those fights and we landed on Sandor Martin, and he is a very good fighter. He’s a southpaw, he’s relatively unknown in America but worldwide and in the sport, people know him. He’s got a great record at 38-2, he’s hungry for a big opportunity like this and wants to capitalize on it.”

“Sandor knows a win on Saturday would catapult his name into the mix for the fights that I want. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy night at all, but I am planning on fighting the very best Sandor Martin and I am going to show all my skills and show that I am a force to be reckoned with.”

“I’ve experienced so many styles in my career, I’ve boxed several southpaws and sparred countless lefties. He’s a tricky one, he uses his height and reach, so I must be prepared to overcome those strengths he has – a good jab, good straight left, his ring generalship is good – so I need to be able to attack properly but also be wary in defense.”

“I don’t experience pressure. No matter who I fight I am there to do my job and that’s it – I have already won the fight multiple times in my head and that’s it. You only feel pressure if you are unsure of yourself and I’ve never felt that, so I am confident I will win and look good doing it.”

In the evening’s co-feature, WBO light flyweight champion Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) defends his title against Jonathan Gonzalez (24-3-1 14 KOs).

Get the full Garcia vs Martin fight card.