Davis vs Barroso live on ESPN+ from Dubai on Nov 26

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso square off at MotoSpace in Dubai, UAE headlining boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ on Friday, November 26. Also on the card Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Muhammad Waseem and more in action.
The Golden Contract winner Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs). The pair battles it out for WBA Gold super lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super lightweight title eliminator.
Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, as the two-weight world champion looks to begin his quest towards claiming world honors in another division. He moves up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).
Pakistan hero Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot too. The current IBF No. 4-ranked contender goes up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).
Rocky Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out. The former super middleweight world champion returns at light heavyweight, with an opponent announced shortly.
The fight card also features up-and-coming prospects. Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) returns against Digari Mahesh (4-1-1, 1 KO), and Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Viktor Plotnikov (33-13, 15 KOs). In addition former Muay Thai fighter Joshua Ridgwell makes his professional boxing debut, and Sameer Anwar Pandya (3-0, 3 KOs) is in action.
The current Davis vs Barroso fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup and event start time on ESPN+ is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Davis vs Barroso fight card
- Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso
- Badou Jack vs. Johnny Muller
- Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera
- Bader Samreen vs. Digari Mahesh
- Faizan Anwar vs. Viktor Plotnikov
- Rocky Fielding vs. TBA
- Joshua Ridgwell vs. TBA
- Anwar Pandya vs. TBA