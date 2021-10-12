Davis vs Barroso live on ESPN+ from Dubai on Nov 26

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso square off at MotoSpace in Dubai, UAE headlining boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ on Friday, November 26. Also on the card Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Muhammad Waseem and more in action.

The Golden Contract winner Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs). The pair battles it out for WBA Gold super lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, as the two-weight world champion looks to begin his quest towards claiming world honors in another division. He moves up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).

Pakistan hero Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot too. The current IBF No. 4-ranked contender goes up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).

Rocky Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out. The former super middleweight world champion returns at light heavyweight, with an opponent announced shortly.

The fight card also features up-and-coming prospects. Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) returns against Digari Mahesh (4-1-1, 1 KO), and Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Viktor Plotnikov (33-13, 15 KOs). In addition former Muay Thai fighter Joshua Ridgwell makes his professional boxing debut, and Sameer Anwar Pandya (3-0, 3 KOs) is in action.

The current Davis vs Barroso fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup and event start time on ESPN+ is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Davis vs Barroso fight card

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso

Badou Jack vs. Johnny Muller

Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera

Bader Samreen vs. Digari Mahesh

Faizan Anwar vs. Viktor Plotnikov

Rocky Fielding vs. TBA

Joshua Ridgwell vs. TBA

Anwar Pandya vs. TBA