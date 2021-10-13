Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night live stream from Dubai

The world’s first WBC Crypto Belt is on the line at La Perle DXB in Dubai, UAE on Saturday October 16. The SBL’s event, titled “Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night”, is headlined by top cryptocurrency traders, as RookieXBT and Loomdart square off inside the boxing ring live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event Hemi Ahio (17-0-0, 12 KO) of New Zealand faces off Dubai local Mohammed Ali (17-2-1, 17 KO). The pair battles it out for a vacant WBC Middle East heavyweight title.

Fans can watch Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, October 16. The start time is 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the US, and 3 pm BST in the UK.

The date when Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night airs live in Australia and New Zealand is Sunday, October 17. The start time is 1 am AEDT and 3 am NZDT, respectively.

“I’m happy to be participating in an event that brings the crypto family together in a way that’s never been done before, RookieXBT said. “It’s extremely humbling. I’m looking forward to this event being a success and hopefully something that happens annually.”

“There’s something beautiful about being able to say that getting involved in crypto has led to me fighting some dude I’ve never met before,” Loomdart said. “I can’t wait for these to be regular events and let people get revenge for getting dumped on!”

The fight card also includes more Crypto celebrities including Profit Maximalist podcast host Luke Martin up against trader Barney the Boi, entrepreneur Raghav Jerath faceoff Foz, the co-founder of Gath3r Network; and leading British trader Adam Craigmile versus Ahmed, of the U.S.

The undercard features the debuts of the UK’s ABA Youth Champion Abdul Khan, who is Amir Khan’s cousin, and Tal Singh, the England Boxing National Champion, who Amir Khan manages.

An NFT auction will cap off the night, benefiting the Amir Khan Foundation’s humanitarian work.

Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night card

Rookiexbt vs. Loomdart

Hemi Ahio vs. Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid

Luke Martin vs. Barney the Boi

Raghav Jerath vs. Foz

Adam Craigmile vs. Ahmed