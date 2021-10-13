Beterbiev vs Browne date set for Dec 17 in Montreal, tickets

Unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his belts against Marcus Browne at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday, December 17. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, December 18.

Also on the world championship tripleheader card, Kim Clavel battles it out for WBC light flyweight title. In addition, former IBF junior middleweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire attempts to regain her crown.

The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Beterbiev vs Browne tickets

Beterbiev vs Browne tickets to witness all the action at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday, December 17 go on sale on October 23 at 10 am ET. Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.ca.

Beterbiev moved to Montreal nearly a decade ago to embark on his professional journey following a pair of Olympic berths for his native Russia. Sixteen fights into his career, he will return to his adopted hometown for the first time as a world champion.

“Artur Beterbiev has built a tremendous fanbase in Montreal, and we wanted to give him the opportunity to defend his titles in his adopted hometown,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Marcus Browne is a worthy mandatory challenger, a big southpaw with a high boxing IQ. But I believe Artur is the world’s premier light heavyweight and, as usual, will end the fight before the final bell.”

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne

Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) last fought in Canada in December 2016, a first-round stoppage over Isidro Ranoni Prieto. He won the vacant IBF world title in his next fight, which he defended two times before unifying titles with a devastating 10th-round stoppage over longtime WBC king Oleksandr Gvozdyk. After a nearly 18-month absence, Beterbiev returned in March with a 10th-round TKO over Adam Deines in Moscow.

“I want to thank Bob Arum and Yvon Michel for bringing this event to Montreal. It’s been a dream of mine to defend my titles in front of the fans who have supported me my entire pro career,” Beterbiev said. “I look forward to defending my titles in dominant fashion.”

Browne (24-1, 16 KOs), a 30-year-old native of Staten Island, New York, won an interim world title in January 2019 with a unanimous decision win over two-weight world champion Badou Jack. After dropping a technical decision to Jean Pascal in August 2019, Browne returned to his winning ways April 20 with a shutout decision over Denis Grachev.

“This is the moment in my life that I’ve been waiting for and I’m ready to take advantage of it,” Browne said. “I know exactly what I have to do to take the titles from Beterbiev and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The list of bouts featured on Beterbiev vs Browne undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Beterbiev vs Browne fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles

Kim Clavel vs. TBA, 10 rounds, light flyweight – for WBC light flyweight title

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for IBF junior middleweight title