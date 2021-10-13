Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 7 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 43 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday October 12, which makes it Wednesday October 13 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The headline-bout features Reyes Cortez (5-1) up against Christian Rodriguez (5-0) at 137.25-pound catchweight. Rodriguez missed bantamweight limit.

Among other bouts, Martin Buday (8-1) faces Lorenzo Hood (12-4) at heavyweight, Jake Hadley (7-0), who missed flyweight limit, takes on Mitch Raposo (5-0) at 127-pound catchweight, and Slava Borshchev (4-1) meets Chris Duncan (7-0) at lightweight. In addition Kathryn Paprocki (3-1) battles it out against Maria Silva (6-0) at women’s strawweight.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 43 live stream on ESPN+ in the US starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 1 am BST, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

Get DWCS 43 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 43 results

Christian Rodriguez def. Reyes Cortez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Martin Buday def. Lorenzo Hood by TKO (knee, R1 at 4:56)

Jake Hadley def. Mitch Raposo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:11)

Slava Borshchev def. Chris Duncan by KO (punch, R2 at 0:28)

Maria Silva def. Kathryn Paprocki by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Following the event Martin Buday, Jake Hadley and Slava Borshchev were awarded the UFC contracts.