UFC Vegas 40 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd (9-1) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since December 2019, when she TKO’d Yana Kunitskaya in Round 3. Dumont (6-1) won two of her previous bouts, which includes a split decision against Felicia Spencer this past May and a unanimous decision against Ashlee Evans-Smith last November.
In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski battles it out against Carlos Felipe. Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Chase Sherman. Felipe (11-1) won three bouts in a row, which includes two victories by split decision against Jake Collier and Justin Tafa, and a unanimous decision against Yorgan de Castro.
On the top of preliminary card Andrew Sanchez (12-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Makhmud Muradov, when he faces fellow-middleweight Bruno Silva (12-5), who stopped Victor Rodriguez and JP Buys in the first and second round, respectively. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont, date and time
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 16. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 40 UK time, Ladd vs Dumont
Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 17. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, October 16.
UFC Vegas 40 Australia time, Ladd vs Dumont
In Australia UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 17. The main card start time is 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 40 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
- Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez
- Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright
Preliminary card
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva
- Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez
- Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
- Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi