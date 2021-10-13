UFC Vegas 40 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd (9-1) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since December 2019, when she TKO’d Yana Kunitskaya in Round 3. Dumont (6-1) won two of her previous bouts, which includes a split decision against Felicia Spencer this past May and a unanimous decision against Ashlee Evans-Smith last November.

In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski battles it out against Carlos Felipe. Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Chase Sherman. Felipe (11-1) won three bouts in a row, which includes two victories by split decision against Jake Collier and Justin Tafa, and a unanimous decision against Yorgan de Castro.

On the top of preliminary card Andrew Sanchez (12-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Makhmud Muradov, when he faces fellow-middleweight Bruno Silva (12-5), who stopped Victor Rodriguez and JP Buys in the first and second round, respectively. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont, date and time

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 16. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 40 UK time, Ladd vs Dumont

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 17. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, October 16.

UFC Vegas 40 Australia time, Ladd vs Dumont

In Australia UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 17. The main card start time is 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 40 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright

Preliminary card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez

Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi