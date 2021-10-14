Navarrete expects ‘tough fight’ against Gonzalez, who plans to claim the belt

Reigning WBO featherweight titleholder and former junior featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete makes the second defense of his belt against Joet Gonzalez at Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA on Friday October 15, which makes it Saturday October 16 in the UK and Australia. The latter makes the second attempt to claim Gold after he dropped a unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson two years ago.

The final-pre-fight press conference was held two day before the event. Check out below what they had to say ahead of their showdown.

Emanuel Navarrete: I’m just focused on the fight with Joet

“I feel very strong,” said Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs). I’ve seen changes in my body for the best, and I think this division is the best for me.”

“I think this is going to be a tough fight. He is a tough opponent. We are basically fighting in his hometown, closer to where he lives. Without a doubt, he’s a great fighter. He always comes forward. I expect a tough fight.”

“Moving up is not something that I’m considering now. I’m just focused on the fight with Joet. What I’ve heard is comments, but I’m not really thinking about moving up.”

Joet Gonzalez: I trained really hard, and I’m coming with everything

“Sometimes it’s just not your night,” said Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs) on his first title shot against Shakur Stevenson. “I work hard and train hard for every fight. I don’t take nobody lightly. It just simply wasn’t my night. I rebounded with a win over Marriaga, and I think I showed the public I’m here to fight the best out there.”

“It’s not an easy fight,” Gonzalez said about an upcoming challenge against Navarreta. “It’s a tough fight. Navarrete has a style that’s very unique, very hard to figure out, and that’s why he’s a champion. I trained really hard, and I’m coming with everything. I’m planning on leaving Friday night with that belt.”

“It means everything. It’s my childhood dream. I always wanted to be a world champion. That’s why I started boxing in the beginning. That’s the plan, to bring that belt back home.”

In the evening’s co-feature Giovani Santillan (27-0, 15 KOs) squares off against Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

