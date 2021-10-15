Stream Navarrete vs Gonzalez live on FITE TV
MMA

Bellator 268 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anglickas (video)

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas features Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semi-final live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16 (get tickets). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Weigh-in video live stream video is available up top starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In the main event reigning 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) takes on No. 5-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-1). In the co-main event reigning heavyweight champion and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Ryan Bader faces No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5).

Get the full Bellator 268 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Bellator 268 fight card

Main Card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title
  • Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final
  • Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus
  • Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Bellator 268 fight card, time, location, tickets, live stream, Nemkov vs Anglickas

Preliminary card

  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash
  • Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee
  • Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field
  • Raymond Pina vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
  • Raphael Montini vs. Jaylon Bates
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis

Amateur bout

  • Collette Santiago vs. Maria Henderson
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsVideo

