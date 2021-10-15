Bellator 268 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anglickas (video)

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas features Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semi-final live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16 (get tickets). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Weigh-in video live stream video is available up top starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In the main event reigning 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) takes on No. 5-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-1). In the co-main event reigning heavyweight champion and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Ryan Bader faces No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5).

Get the full Bellator 268 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Bellator 268 fight card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Preliminary card

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson

Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash

Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee

Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard

Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field

Raymond Pina vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Raphael Montini vs. Jaylon Bates

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis

Amateur bout

Collette Santiago vs. Maria Henderson