Bellator 268 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anglickas (video)

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas features Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semi-final live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16 (get tickets). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Weigh-in video live stream video is available up top starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
In the main event reigning 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) takes on No. 5-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-1). In the co-main event reigning heavyweight champion and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Ryan Bader faces No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5).
Get the full Bellator 268 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
Bellator 268 fight card
Main Card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title
- Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final
- Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus
- Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko
Bellator 268 fight card, time, location, tickets, live stream, Nemkov vs Anglickas
Preliminary card
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash
- Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee
- Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field
- Raymond Pina vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
- Raphael Montini vs. Jaylon Bates
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis
Amateur bout
- Collette Santiago vs. Maria Henderson