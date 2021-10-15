Search
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
MMA

Bellator 269 full card and start time announced, Fedor vs Johnson live from Moscow

Parviz Iskenderov
Fedor Emelianenko
Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson

Bellator 269 airs live from VTB Arena in Moscow on Saturday, October 23. The event is headlined by Russian MMA great Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC), who makes his return to action against fellow-heavyweight Tim Johnson (15-7) of the US.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Vitaly Minakov (22-1) takes on No. 8-ranked heavyweight Said Sowma (7-2). Also on the main card, Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) and Patrik Pietila (11-8) square off at 160-pound catchweight, and Anatoly Tokov (29-2) battles it out against Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-3-1) at middleweight.

The full Bellator 269 fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson live, date and time

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, October 23. The start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

The preliminary card live on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and Pluto TV at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In the UK Bellator 269 airs live on BBC iPlayer, while in Ireland on Virgin Media Sport. The main card start time is 8 pm BST, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm BST.

Bellator 269 fight card

The full Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson
  • Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma
  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila
  • Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Preliminary Card

  • Kirill Sidelnikov vs. Rab Truesdale
  • Vladimir Tokov vs. Aymard Guih
  • Darina Mazdyuk vs. Katarzyna Sadura
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Page
  • Brian Moore vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Grachik Bozinyan vs. Alexey Shurkevich
  • Aiden Lee vs. Alexander Osetrov
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alexander Belikh
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097