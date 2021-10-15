Search
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 44 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | YouTube/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 5, Week 8

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 8 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday October 19, which makes is Wednesday October 20 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a group of prospects looking to make their way into the UFC.

Advertisements

On the top of the card Jonny Parsons (7-2) goes up against Solomon Renfro (8-1) at welterweight. Among other bouts unbeaten Piera Rodriguez (6-0) battles it out against Valesca Machado (8-2) at strawweight, following a pair of light heavyweight matchups, as Caio Borralho (9-1) meets Jesse Murray (8-3), and undefeated Kaloyan Kolev (10-0) faces Armen Petrosyan (5-1). In addition, Pedro Falcao (14-3) and James Barnes (14-4) square off at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 44 live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 1 am BST, and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

DWCS 44 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 44 fight card looks as the following:

  • Jonny Parsons vs. Solomon Renfro
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Valesca Machado
  • Caio Borralho vs. Jesse Murray
  • Kaloyan Kolev vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Pedro Falcao vs. James Barnes
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097