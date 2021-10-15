Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 8 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday October 19, which makes is Wednesday October 20 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a group of prospects looking to make their way into the UFC.

On the top of the card Jonny Parsons (7-2) goes up against Solomon Renfro (8-1) at welterweight. Among other bouts unbeaten Piera Rodriguez (6-0) battles it out against Valesca Machado (8-2) at strawweight, following a pair of light heavyweight matchups, as Caio Borralho (9-1) meets Jesse Murray (8-3), and undefeated Kaloyan Kolev (10-0) faces Armen Petrosyan (5-1). In addition, Pedro Falcao (14-3) and James Barnes (14-4) square off at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 44 live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 1 am BST, and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

DWCS 44 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 44 fight card looks as the following:

Jonny Parsons vs. Solomon Renfro

Piera Rodriguez vs. Valesca Machado

Caio Borralho vs. Jesse Murray

Kaloyan Kolev vs. Armen Petrosyan

Pedro Falcao vs. James Barnes