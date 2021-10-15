David Cuellar vs Moises Fuentes live stream from Cancun

David “El General” Cuellar makes the first defense of his WBC Youth Silver 115-pound title against former world champion Moises Fuentes on Saturday, October 16. The scheduled for ten rounds bout headlines boxing fight card live from Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico.

Mexico’s young general Cuellar (19-0, 12 KOs) hopes to make it 20 for 20 in his toughest test to date. He turned pro as a 16-year-old in July 2017 and soon established himself as one of Mexico’s top prospects. He has won four straight bouts by knockout, most recently stopping the previously unbeaten Karim Arce in the ninth round of an action thriller.

Fuentes (25-6-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a three-year layoff, but he has extensive experience against the world’s elite. He was the WBO 105-pound champion from 2011-2013, notched a fifth-round knockout over Puerto Rican legend Ivan Calderon, and won an interim world title at 108 pounds. In his last fight, he was stopped in five rounds by pound-for-pound legend Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

How to watch David Cuellar vs Moises Fuentes, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch David Cuellar vs Moises Fuentes live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 16. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Among Cuellar vs Fuentes undercard bouts, junior featherweight prospect Cristopher Lopez (13-0-1, 10 KOs) looks to extend his winning streak to eight against knockout artist Franklin Manzanilla (20-6, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Manzanilla challenged Rey Vargas for a world title in 2019 and has won two straight fights by knockout.

As well, welterweight contender Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KOs), who captured a bronze medal for Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics, will fight Venezuelan veteran Ernesto Espana (31-2-1, 26 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Shelestyuk has not fought since January 2020, when he outpointed Luis Alberto Veron over 10 rounds.

In addition, in a four-round junior lightweight bout, Mexico City’s Alberto Mora will make his professional debut against Nestor Mejia (0-0-1), and reigning WBC female light flyweight world champion Yesenia Gomez (18-5-3, 6 KOs) will take on veteran Itzayana Cruz (6-7, 1 KO) in an eight-round non-title fight.

The lineup can be found below.

Cuellar vs Fuentes fight card

David Cuellar vs. Moises Fuentes

Cristopher Lopez vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Alberto Mora vs. Nestor Mejia

Taras Shelestyuk vs. Ernesto Espana

Yesenia Gomez vs. Itzayana Cruz