Navarrete vs Gonzalez weigh-in results, WBO featherweight title official (video)

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete weighed-in at 125.8 lbs for his title defense against challenger Joet Gonzalez, who showed 125.4 lbs. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday October 15, which makes it Saturday October 16 in the UK and Australia.

Giovani Santillan and Angel Ruiz tipped the scales at 147 lbs and 147.4 lbs, respectively. The ten-round welterweight battle serves as the co-feature.

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Among other bouts, Henry Lebron came in at 131 lbs for his eight-round junior lightweight matchup against Manuel Rey Rojas, who showed 130.2 lbs, and Lindolfo Delgado was 141.6 lbs for his eight-round junior welterweight contest against Juan Garcia Mendez, who weighed-in at 140.2 lbs.

Get the full Navarrete vs Gonzalez fight card and weigh-in results below.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez fight card

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete (125.8 lbs) vs. Joet Gonzalez (125.4 lbs), 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan (147 lbs) vs. Angel Ruiz (147.4 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight

Preliminary Card

Henry Lebron (131 lbs) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (130.2 lbs), 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado (141.6 lbs vs. Juan Garcia Mendez (140.2 lbs), 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Javier Martinez (162.4 lbs vs. Darryl Jones (161.6 lbs), 6 rounds, middleweight

Floyd Diaz (118 lbs) vs. Jose Ramirez (116.4 lbs), 4 rounds, bantamweight

Antonio Mireles (262.2 lbs vs. Demonte Randle (314 lbs), 4 rounds, heavyweight