Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin weigh-in live stream video and results

Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia is back in the ring facing European champion Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16 (get tickets), which makes it Sunday, October 17 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Garcia vs Martin weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Elwin Soto defends his WBO light flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez, Marc Castro takes on Angel Luna, and Brock Jarvis faces Alejandro Frias Rodriguez.

Get the full Garcia vs Martin fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Garcia vs Martin fight card

Main Card

Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin

Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna

Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos

Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel

Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu

Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper

Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos