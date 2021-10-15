Stream Navarrete vs Gonzalez live on FITE TV
Kickboxing

Watch Petrosyan vs Superbon live stream – ONE: First Strike (video)

Giorgio Petrosyan vs Superbon Banchamek

Featherweight kickboxers Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon Banchamek square off in a five-round bout with “ONE Championship” belt on the line on Friday October 15 live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event titled “First Strike” begins at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT in the US, 1:30 pm BST in the UK and 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

The contest follows the opening round of ONE featherweight World Grand Prix featuring Marat Grigorian up against Andy Souwer, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong face off Tayfun Ozcan, Samy Sana versus Chingiz Allazov, and Enriko Kehl opposite Davit Kiria. Kicking off the action Rade Opacic meets Patrick Schmid at heavyweight.

The lineup looks as the following:

  • Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon
  • Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer
  • Sitthichai vs. Tayfun Ozcan
  • Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov
  • Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria
  • Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

