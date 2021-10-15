Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results, Ladd vs Dumont, Arlovski vs Felipe

Newswire
Andrei Arlovski weigh-in
Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski weighs-in | Facebook/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Vegas 40 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1) square off at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) takes on Carlos Felipe (11-1).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 40 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 40 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 40 fight card

Main Card

  • Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
  • Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright
  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 40 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ladd vs Dumont

Preliminary card

  • Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev
  • Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
  • Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFC

Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+

