UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results, Ladd vs Dumont, Arlovski vs Felipe

UFC Vegas 40 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1) square off at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) takes on Carlos Felipe (11-1).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 40 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 40 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 40 fight card

Main Card

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card

Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez

Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi