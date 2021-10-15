UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results, Ladd vs Dumont, Arlovski vs Felipe

UFC Vegas 40 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1) square off at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) takes on Carlos Felipe (11-1).
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 40 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 40 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 40 fight card
Main Card
- Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
- Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez
- Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva
UFC Vegas 40 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ladd vs Dumont
Preliminary card
- Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez
- Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
- Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi