Bellator 268 free live stream of preliminary card (video)

Watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas preliminary card live stream from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16 in the US and Sunday, October 17 in the UK and Australia, leading to the main card live on Showtime with the a pair of Light Heavyweight WGP semi-finals headlining the show. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK, and 10 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Bellator 268 preliminary card looks as the following:

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson

Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash

Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee

Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard

Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field

Raymond Pina vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Raphael Montini vs. Jaylon Bates

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis

