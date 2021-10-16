Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Navarrete makes successful defense of WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete put his WBO featherweight title on the line when he faced Joet Gonzalez at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday October 15, which made it Saturday October 16 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and produced fireworks. Although Gonzalez was fairly successful in the second, fourth, fifth and eleventh rounds, Navarrete has done enough to come out on top taking a unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 116-112 and one judge had it 118-110, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the win Emanuel Navarrete makes the second defense of his belt and updates his record to 35-1, 29 KOs. Joet Gonzalez drops to 24-2, 14 KOs, and fails the second attempt to win world title.

Get the full Navarrete vs Gonzalez results.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

