Navarrete vs Gonzalez results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs), who makes the second attempt to claim gold. The pair squares off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday October 15.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, October 16.

In the co-feature event Giovani Santillan (27-0, 15 KOs) takes on Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs) at welterweight. On the top of preliminary card Henry Lebron (13-0, 9 KOs) faces Manuel Rey Rojas (21-5, 6 KOs) at junior lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

In the UK Navarrete vs Gonzalez is available on Sky Sports. The main card start time converts to 4:30 am BST, following the prelims at 1:30 am BST.

In Australia Navarrete vs Gonzalez airs live on FITE TV, starting at 1 pm AEDT. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stay tuned with Navarrete vs Gonzalez results below.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez results

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Ruiz, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Juan Garcia Mendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Javier Martinez vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Jose Ramirez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Demonte Randle, 4 rounds, heavyweight