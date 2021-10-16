Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin undercard live stream from Chukchansi Park Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16 in the US and Sunday October 17 in the UK and Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US, 10:30 pm BST in the UK and 8:30 am AEDT in Australia.

Garcia vs Martin undercard looks as the following:

Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu

Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne

Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos

Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel

Get the full Garcia vs Martin fight card and event schedule.