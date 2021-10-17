Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont full fight video highlights

Newswire
Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont
Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont | Twitter/UFC

Dumont decisions Ladd in UFC Vegas 40 main event

Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont squared off in the UFC Vegas 40 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which made it Sunday October 17 in the UK and Australia. The pair of featherweights went a full five rounds distance, that ended in a unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 49-46, while the third judge had it 48-47, all in favor of Dumont.

With the win Norma Dumont updates her MMA record to 7-1 and secures the third straight victory.

Aspen Ladd drops to 9-2.

Check out Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont full fight video highlights below.

Ladd vs Dumont full fight video highlights

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Decision.

Get the full UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont results.

