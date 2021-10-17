Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont squared off in the UFC Vegas 40 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 16, which made it Sunday October 17 in the UK and Australia. The pair of featherweights went a full five rounds distance, that ended in a unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 49-46, while the third judge had it 48-47, all in favor of Dumont.

With the win Norma Dumont updates her MMA record to 7-1 and secures the third straight victory.

Aspen Ladd drops to 9-2.

Check out Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont full fight video highlights below.

Ladd vs Dumont full fight video highlights

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 4.

Tenemos acción en este cuarto round de la estelar, gran derribo de @NormaDumont5 ? #UFCVegas40 pic.twitter.com/p1JL4msqAQ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 17, 2021

Round 5.

Decision.

?? @NormaDumont5 ?? la victoriosa de la estelar tras derrotar a Aspen Ladd por decisión unánime? #UFCVegas40 pic.twitter.com/PM6Z1zdwhs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 17, 2021

