Bellator 268 results, Nemkov vs Anglickas

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16. MMA event features the semi-finals of light heavyweight World Grand Prix with a 205-pound title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event reigning 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) puts his title on the line when he faces Julius Anglickas (10-1) in one of the semi-finals of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. In another semi-final of WGP current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Corey Anderson (15-5).

Also on the card former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (28-10) meets former 155-pound Bellator MMA champion Brent Primus (10-2), and Henry Corrales (18-6) squares off against Vladyslav Parubchenko (16-2) at featherweight.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 268 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card free live stream begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Get Bellator 268 results below.

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas results

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Preliminary card

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Jaleel Willis by submission (guillotine, choke R1 at 4:05)

Nick Browne def. Bobby Lee by submission (heel hook, R1 at 1:38)

Javier Torres def. Gregory Milliard by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba def. Randi Field by submission (arm triangle choke, R2 at 2:02)

Lance Gibson Jr def. Raymond Pina TKO (punches, R2 at 1:44)

Jaylon Bates def. Raphael Montini by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:49)

Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:59)

Amateur bout

Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 0:40)