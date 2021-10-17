Search
MMA

Bellator 268 results, Nemkov vs Anglickas

Newswire
Bellator 268 Vadim Nemkov vs Julius Anglickas
Vadim Nemkov vs Julius Anglickas | Bellator MMA

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16. MMA event features the semi-finals of light heavyweight World Grand Prix with a 205-pound title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event reigning 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) puts his title on the line when he faces Julius Anglickas (10-1) in one of the semi-finals of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. In another semi-final of WGP current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Corey Anderson (15-5).

Also on the card former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (28-10) meets former 155-pound Bellator MMA champion Brent Primus (10-2), and Henry Corrales (18-6) squares off against Vladyslav Parubchenko (16-2) at featherweight.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 268 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card free live stream begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Get Bellator 268 results below.

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas results

Main Card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title
  • Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final
  • Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus
  • Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Preliminary card

  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Jaleel Willis by submission (guillotine, choke R1 at 4:05)
  • Nick Browne def. Bobby Lee by submission (heel hook, R1 at 1:38)
  • Javier Torres def. Gregory Milliard by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Sumiko Inaba def. Randi Field by submission (arm triangle choke, R2 at 2:02)
  • Lance Gibson Jr def. Raymond Pina TKO (punches, R2 at 1:44)
  • Jaylon Bates def. Raphael Montini by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:49)
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:59)

Amateur bout

  • Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 0:40)
