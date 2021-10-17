Stream UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Brock Jarvis survives flurry to make successful US debut (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Brock Jarvis vs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez
Brock Jarvis vs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez |

Brock Jarvis TKO's Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in Round 5

After surviving a flurry of punches the Australian boxer Brock Jarvis made a successful US debut, when he faced and TKO’d Mexican Alejandro Frias Rodriguez at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on October 16 (Oct 17 AEDT). The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout, that ended in Round 5, kicked off Garcia vs Martin main card live on DAZN.

With the win Jarvis remains undefeated and updates his record to 20-0, 18 KOs. Rodriguez drops to 13-5-2, 6 KOs.

According to Ben Damon (via Twitter), Jarvis was offered to stay in the US and potentially face Rodriguez in the rematch on the upcoming Lopez vs Kambosos card.

Get the full Garcia vs Martin results.

BoxingNewsResults

