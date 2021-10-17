Brock Jarvis survives flurry to make successful US debut (video)

After surviving a flurry of punches the Australian boxer Brock Jarvis made a successful US debut, when he faced and TKO’d Mexican Alejandro Frias Rodriguez at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on October 16 (Oct 17 AEDT). The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout, that ended in Round 5, kicked off Garcia vs Martin main card live on DAZN.

With the win Jarvis remains undefeated and updates his record to 20-0, 18 KOs. Rodriguez drops to 13-5-2, 6 KOs.

HOW DID BROCK JARVIS STAY UP! ? pic.twitter.com/RrXwYJ2iNd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 16, 2021

According to Ben Damon (via Twitter), Jarvis was offered to stay in the US and potentially face Rodriguez in the rematch on the upcoming Lopez vs Kambosos card.

