Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin full fight video highlights

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia made his ring return, but fell short when he faced European champion Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16 live on DAZN. The pair squared off in a 145-pound catchweight bout and went a full distance.

After ten rounds of action one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges gave it fight 97-93 in favor of Martin. As a result the latter was awarded the win by majority decision.

With the victory Sandor Martin updates his record to 39-2, 13 KOs and secures the tenth win in a row. Mikey Garcia drops to 40-2, 30 KOs.

Check out Garcia vs Martin full fight video highlights below and full card up top.

Garcia vs Martin full fight video highlights

Mikey Garcia post-fight interview

Sandor Martin post-fight interview

Get the full Garcia vs Martin results.