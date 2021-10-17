Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Boxing

Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin full fight video highlights

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Martin upsets Garcia with majority decision

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia made his ring return, but fell short when he faced European champion Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16 live on DAZN. The pair squared off in a 145-pound catchweight bout and went a full distance.

Advertisements

After ten rounds of action one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges gave it fight 97-93 in favor of Martin. As a result the latter was awarded the win by majority decision.

With the victory Sandor Martin updates his record to 39-2, 13 KOs and secures the tenth win in a row. Mikey Garcia drops to 40-2, 30 KOs.

Check out Garcia vs Martin full fight video highlights below and full card up top.

Garcia vs Martin full fight video highlights

Mikey Garcia post-fight interview

Sandor Martin post-fight interview

Get the full Garcia vs Martin results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097