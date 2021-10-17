Garcia vs Martin results, start time, live stream, full card

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) is back in the ring taking on European champion Sandor Martin (38-2 13 KOs) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday October 16, which makes it Sunday October 17 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds 145-pound catchweight bout headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Marc Castro (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Angel Luna (14-7-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Among other bouts, Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title in a twelve-rounder against Jonathan Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KOs), and Jesse Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs) meets Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light flyweight.

Kicking off the main card Brock Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) and Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (13-4-2, 6 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder IBF Intercontinental lightweight contest. The full lineup, including Garcia vs Martin undercard, can be found below.

Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin live stream

Boxing fans can watch Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin live stream on DAZN. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US, 12:30 am BST in the UK, and 10:30 am AEDT in Australia.

Garcia vs Martin free live stream of undercard begins two hours prior.

Garcia vs Martin fight card

Main Card

Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin

Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna

Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Jesse Rodriguez def. Jose Alejandro Burgos by TKO (R4 at 1:23)

Brock Jarvis def. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by TKO (R5 at 2:04) | Watch highlight

Preliminary Card

Diego Pacheco def. Lucas de Abreu by TKO (referee stoppage, R8 at 2:21)

Nikita Ababiy def. Sanny Duversonne by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 77-75)

Charlie Sheehy def. Luciano Ramos by TKO (referee stoppage, R4 at 1:48)

Oscar Alan Perez def. Raymundo Rios Cardiel by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)