UFC Vegas 40 results, Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Vegas 40 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 16, which makes it Sunday, October 17 in Australia. The main event is a five-round women’s featherweight battle between Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1).

Advertisements

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between former champion in the division Andrei Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) and Carlos Felipe (11-1). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 16. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following preliminary card at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The main card begins at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 17, following the prelims kicking off at 9:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 16.

In Australia UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs Dumont airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo on Sunday, October 17. The main card starts at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST, following the preliminary card commencing at 7:30 am AEDT / 4:30 am AWST.

Get UFC Vegas 40 results below.

UFC Vegas 40 fight card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am BST / 10 am AEDT)

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez by KO (punch, R2 at 0:14)

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein by submission (anaconda choke, R3 at 2:22)

Preliminary card (4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm BST / 7:30 am AEDT)

Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:23)

Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)

Luana Carolina def. Lupita Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:01)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 2:57)