Video: Jonathan Gonzalez dethrones Elwin Soto, becomes new WBO champion

Jonathan Gonzalez (25-3, 14 KOs, 1 NC) claimed WBO light flyweight belt when he faced and defeated Elwin Soto (19-2, 13 KOs) on Garcia vs Martin card live on DAZN from Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA on Saturday, October 16. After twelve rounds the Puerto Rico contender took the win against the defending Mexican champion by split decision to become a new titleholder.

The scores were 112-116, 116-112, 116-112.

Check out Soto vs Gonzalez full fight video highlights up top, and get the full Garcia vs Martin results.