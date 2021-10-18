How to watch Glory 79, start time, live stream, PPV cost, Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik 3, full card

Glory 79 aka Collision 3 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. In the evening’s main event, long-time reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven defends his belt against Jamal Ben Saddik in their trilogy fight.

Also on the night K-1 star Gokhan Saki makes his ring return against James McSweeney at heavyweight. Among other bouts, “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari faces Maximo Suarez at welterweight, Donegi Abena takes on Sergey Maslobojev at light heavyweight, and Benjamin Adegbuyi battles it out against Antonio Plazibat at heavyweight. In addition, Michael Duut meets John King at light heavyweight.

Glory 79 card is headlined by Alim Nabiyev up against Troy Jones at welterweight. Among other bouts, Serhiy Adamchuk goes up against Aleksei Ulianov at featherweight, and Matt Baker squares off against Serkan Ozcaglayan at middleweight. Kicking off the action Stoyan Koprivlenski and Bruno Gazani do battle at lightweight.

How to watch Collision 3, Glory 79, date, time, PPV cost, free live stream

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory Collision 3: Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik 3 live on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com. The date is Saturday, October 23. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK and 8 pm CET in Holland. The PPV price is $24.99 USD.

The date and time when Glory Collision 3 airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 24 at 5 am AEST.

Glory 79 free live stream kicks off two hours prior on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

The current Collision 3 and Glory 79 fight cards look as the following:

Glory Collision 3 fight card

Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” vs. Maximo Suarez

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat

Michael Duut vs. John King

Glory 79 fight card

Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov

Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani