Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson tickets, how to watch, start time, undercard

Jamel Herring puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line when he faces former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 24.

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. In his previous bout in April he defeated Carl Frampton via sixth-round TKO. Undefeated Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), a former WBO featherweight world champion, was in action in June, when he secured a unanimous decision against Jeremiah Nakathila.

Herring vs Stevenson tickets

Herring vs Stevenson tickets to witness all the action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Herring vs Stevenson live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 23. The start time is 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Herring vs Stevenson UK date and time is Saturday, October 24 at 3:30 am BST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Sky Sports.

In Australia Herring vs Stevenson airs live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, October 24. The time is 12 pm AEDT.

The respective international start time on FITE TV can be found on the event broadcast page.

Herring vs Stevenson undercard

In Herring vs Stevenson co-feature Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. Among other undercard bouts, Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of Muhammad Ali, battles it out against James Westley II (1-0) in a four-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Evan Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, faces off Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight, and Roddricus Livsey (8-0-1, 5 KOs) meets Eric Palmer (12-14-5, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

The current Herring vs Stevenson fight card can be found below.

Herring vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Harley Mederos vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight