UFC Vegas 41 fight card, Costa vs Vettori

UFC Vegas 41 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former 185-pound title challengers, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Costa (13-1) was last in action in September 2020 when he was stopped in the second round by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Prior to that No. 2-ranked contender earned a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero and scored a myriad of stoppages against Uriah Hall, Johny Hendricks, among others.

Vettori (15-5-1) last fought this past June when he dropped a unanimous decision against Adesanya, which snapped his five-win streak. Before that No. 5-ranked contender defeated Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision, and submitted Karl Roberson in the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 41 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a three-round lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn. Dawson (17-1) secured eight-straight victories, most recently defeating Leonardo Santos by TKO in the third round. Glenn (22-6-1) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Joaquim Silva.

The current UFC Vegas 41 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori fight card

Main Card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST / 7 am AEDT)

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary card (1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 4 am AEDT)

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos