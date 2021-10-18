Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

UFC Vegas 41 fight card, Costa vs Vettori

Parviz Iskenderov
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori | Facebook/UFCCanada

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

UFC Vegas 41 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former 185-pound title challengers, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Advertisements

Costa (13-1) was last in action in September 2020 when he was stopped in the second round by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Prior to that No. 2-ranked contender earned a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero and scored a myriad of stoppages against Uriah Hall, Johny Hendricks, among others.

Vettori (15-5-1) last fought this past June when he dropped a unanimous decision against Adesanya, which snapped his five-win streak. Before that No. 5-ranked contender defeated Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision, and submitted Karl Roberson in the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 41 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a three-round lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn. Dawson (17-1) secured eight-straight victories, most recently defeating Leonardo Santos by TKO in the third round. Glenn (22-6-1) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Joaquim Silva.

The current UFC Vegas 41 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori fight card

Main Card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST / 7 am AEDT)

  • Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi
  • Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary card (1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 4 am AEDT)

  • Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert
  • Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097