Alen Babic faces Eric Molina on Whyte vs Wallin undercard

Alen Babic faces former world title challenger Eric Molina at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, October 30. The scheduled for eight rounds bout is featured on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s showdown with Otto Wallin. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

‘The Savage’ Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) continued his destructive run of form when he retired Mark Bennett in five rounds on the undercard of Kid Galahad’s IBF Featherweight world title win over Jazza Dickens on the second week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex.

‘Drummer Boy’ Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) gave Fabio Wardley the toughest test of his career at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar earlier this year. He heads into his clash with Babic on the back of a third-round knockout win over Alejandro de la Torre in August.

“The Savage calls upon his army once again,” said Babic. “The stage is The O2 Arena, the opponent is Eric Molina. The Savage is coming home. Pain is on the menu that night, let us embrace it. I don’t want a normal fight, I want a painful one. Eric Molina – I hope you are ready because it is going to be a painful fight. Happy Halloween, Eric.”

“The Heavyweight division is on fire,” said Molina. “These are the explosive fights that people want to see. I plan to use my size and experience to my advantage. This is a very very dangerous fight for Babic.”

In the evening’s main event Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) puts his interim WBC heavyweight title on the line against Otto Wallin (21-1-0-1, 14 KOs). Among other bouts, Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) in a unification clash for the WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight titles, and Craig Richards (16-2-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring against Marek Matyja (20-2-2, 9 KOs).

