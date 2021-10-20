BFS 2 Nimes: Two WKN World titles on the line in Nimes on Dec 4

The highly awaited second edition of Boxing Fighters System takes place at Salle Pablo Neruda on Saturday, December 4 in Nimes, France. The event presented by Habib Bakir and Olivier Cerdan features two WKN World championship bouts, WKN European Grand Prix and World title eliminator.

In the main event former title challengers, representative of the country-host Christian Berthely and Giorgi Kankava of Georgia get the second chance to earn WKN Gold as they square off in a five-round super welterweight title fight.

In the co-main event European champions local Hakim Ketaieb and Antonio Campoy of Spain battle it out for WKN World super lightweight belt.

Also on the card, the WKN European super middleweight Grand Prix contested in the format of a four-man knockout tournament. The list of participants includes Tarik Benhamed of France, Florian Kroger of Germany, Milan Kratochvila of Slovakia, and Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia.

In addition, Fabrice Aurieng of France and Frederic Sinistra of Belgium square off in the WKN World super heavyweight title eliminator, and European champion Bryan Lang of France meets former world title challenger Kevin Burmester of Germany in the international super fight at 63.5 kg catchweight.

The undercard features a series of bouts with local and international competitors. The lineup can be found below.

BFS 2 fight card

Main Card

WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing

Christian Berthely (France) vs. Giorgi Kankava (Georgia)

WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules

Hakim Ketaieb (France) vs. Antonio Campoy (Spain)

WKN World Super Heavyweight title eliminator

Fabrice Aurieng (France) vs. Frederic Sinistra (Belgium)

WKN European Super Middleweight Grand Prix, oriental rules

Florian Kroger (Germany)

Milan Kratochvila (Slovakia)

Raimonds Aukstikalnis (Latvia)

Tarik Benhamed (France)

WKN International bout, 63.5 kg, oriental rules

Bryan Lang (France) vs. Kevin Burmester (Germany)

Undercard

Clement Adrover vs. Joseph Tafari

Sofiane Meddar vs. Luc Genieys

Dawson Delys vs. Mamedy Camara

Bilal Talha vs. TBA

Mounir Mrah vs. TBA

Dylan Antoine vs. TBA