Canelo Alvarez media workout ahead of Caleb Plant fight (video)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces Caleb Plant in a historic undisputed super middleweight championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Canelo (56-1-2 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) enters the squared circle holding IBF belt.

Ahead of the showdown Mexican superstar Canelo partakes in the media workout starting at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US, and 6:30 pm BST in the UK on Wednesday, October 20, and 4:30 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday, October 21. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Plant live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the US, BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get Canelo vs Plant fight card.